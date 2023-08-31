SRK's Hilarious Response To Vijay Sethupathi's School Cursh Loving King Khan

ADVERTISEMENT
Helmed by Atlee, Jawan is all set to release on 7 September.

Shah Rukh Khan's most-anticipated film Jawan is all set to release on 7 September. The makers of the film hosted a grand audio launch event attended by King Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and more. In a hilarious turn of events, Vijay confessed that his school crush loved SRK and he is taking his revenge by playing the antagonist in his latest film.

Vijay at the event was quoted as saying, "I had a huge crush on a girl in school, but she was madly in love with SRK, I guess I have finally fulfilled my revenge against him with Jawan, as his antagonist"

SRK, known for his wit, was quick to respond, "You can take revenge, But you can not take my Girls!"

Take a look at the fan's post here:

Helmed by Atlee, also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, among others, in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone also has a special cameo appearance in the film.

Jawan is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and written by Atlee. The film will hit the big screens in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Topics:  SRK   vijay sethupathi   Jawan 

