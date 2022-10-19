Aryan Khan Deliberately Targeted? NCB Reports Several Loopholes In Drugs Case
A new inquiry has revealed "several procedural lapses" and flagged seven to eight NCB officials under suspicion.
In an update on the Cordelia Cruise drug bust - wherein megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan was arrested - the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has reportedly found multiple irregularities. The vigilance department of NCB discovered "several procedural lapses" in the investigation as well as other cases led by Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal head of the bureau who had arrested Aryan Khan.
According to Hindustan Times, Deputy Director General (DDG) and Chief Vigilance Officer, Gyaneshwar Singh, stated that a 3,000-page internal vigilance report “has been submitted to NCB director general Satya Narayan Pradhan”.
While Singh refused to reveal any further findings related to the probe, a senior bureau official - who has requested anonymity - divulged that the report has recommended departmental action against several officials, stating that "The role of seven to eight NCB officers has been found to be suspicious."
According to reported information, the department also found that “selective treatment” was meted out while accusing some people in the case. The report also urged the federal drug agency to formulate an official media policy, suggesting them to take note of how the information pertaining to the drug bust was conveyed to the media.
It has also been revealed that while the case was ongoing, statements of 65 people had been recorded, including Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani.
On 2 October 2021, Wankhede and his team of NCB officials had arrested 20 people, including Aryan Khan who was accused of consumption and conspiracy, among other charges. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court after spending 28 days in jail.
In May 2022, Wankhede was transferred to the Director General of Taxpayers’ Services (DGTS) office in Chennai by his parent cadre - the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).
With the help of a special investigation team (SIT) under NCB’s former DDG, Sanjay Kumar Singh, the case was re-investigated.
The SIT reportedly found that the probe by the Mumbai NCB team had "many grave irregularities”. They also alleged that the team was trying to “implicate” Aryan Khan.
Seven months after the arrest, NCB exonerated the 24-year-old from the case, giving Khan a clean chit due to "lack of evidence." A charge sheet filed by the drug agency named 14 accused in the case.
Speaking to NDTV, NCB chief SN Pradhan had then admitted to certain “irregularities” in the initial investigation, adding, "Action will be taken against those responsible for the lapses."
Topics: Aryan Khan NCB Cordelia Cruises
