Reactions To 'Jawan' Trailer Floods Social Media; Fans Hail Shah Rukh Khan

Anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action film, Jawan is reaching its peak as the film gears up for a worldwide release on 7 September. With the excitement building, King Khan has treated fans with the trailer for this action-packed entertainer.

The trailer showcases SRK in a multifaceted role, accompanied by the talents of Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and other cast members. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and written-directed by Atlee, Jawan will grace the theaters in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.