Reactions To 'Jawan' Trailer Floods Social Media; Fans Hail Shah Rukh Khan

Anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action film, Jawan is reaching its peak as the film gears up for a worldwide release on 7 September. With the excitement building, King Khan has treated fans with the trailer for this action-packed entertainer.
The trailer showcases SRK in a multifaceted role, accompanied by the talents of Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and other cast members. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and written-directed by Atlee, Jawan will grace the theaters in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
The release of the film trailer sent ripples of excitement across social media, with fans and enthusiasts sharing their reactions to the preview.
An X (formerly Twitter) reshared the trailer, calling it the 'Trailer of the Century'.
Check how others are reacting here:
