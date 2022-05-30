Blamed for 'Shoddy' Aryan Khan Probe, Sameer Wankhede Transferred to Chennai
He is also being interrogated for allegedly submitting a fake caste certificate to land the job.
Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who is facing action for a "shoddy" probe into the drugs-on-cruise case against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was transferred to the Directorate General of Taxpayers Services in Chennai on Monday, 30 May.
He is also being interrogated for allegedly submitting a fake caste certificate to land the job.
After he was removed from the drugs case investigation, Wankhede was sent to the Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management in Mumbai.
Aryan Khan, along with several others, was arrested by the NCB from Mumbai's Cordelia cruise on 8 October.
The superstar's son was given a clean chit in the case on 27 May.
Irregularities in Investigation
There were reportedly five irregularities in the investigation conducted by Wankhede after the drugs raid on the cruise off the coast of Mumbai.
There was no videography done during the search and there were lapses in investigating the contents of Aryan Khan's phone, since the chats do not link him with the case.
Additionally, there were no medical tests conducted to prove the consumption of narcotics.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.