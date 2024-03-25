Happy Holi 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, SMS, Images, WhatsApp Status & More

Holi, the festival of colours, is finally here, and people are ready to celebrate the day grandly with their friends and family. Holi 2024 falls on Monday, 25 March. The festival is also known as "Dol Jatra" in many parts of India. People put vibrant colours on each other and make memorable moments with their loved ones. They also host Holi parties in their homes and societies on this day so that everybody can gather in one place.

After putting colours on each other, people eat good food and spend time with their friends and family. They also conduct prayers at home to welcome peace and prosperity. Holi also marks the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring. The festival begins with Holika Dahan, celebrated a day before the main festival of colours in India.