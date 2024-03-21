Happy Holi 2024: 50+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Posters, and Greetings

Holi is one of the most popular festivals of Hindus, and is celebrated with fervor and enthusiasm across the India. Known by other names like Basanta Utsav and Dol jatra, this festival of colors usually falls either in late February or the beginning of March. This year, Holi in India will be celebrated on Monday, 25 March 2024.

Holi marks the end of winter season and the beginning of summer. This Hindu festival often coincides with the full moon or Purnima on the evening of the Hindu month of Phalguna. On the occasion of Holi, people spend their time with loved ones, apply colors on each other, perform specific rituals and puja, and share sweets. We have curated a list of Happy Holi 2024 wishes, messages, greetings, images, and posters for you to share with your loved ones to make this festival extra special.