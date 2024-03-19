Happy Nowruz 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Images and Persian New Year Status

Nowruz celebrates the Persian New Year, which marks the beginning of spring and the first day of the Iranian calendar. It is important to note that the word 'Nowruz' is a combination of two words, where 'now' means new and 'ruz' means day. The Persian New Year is usually celebrated on 20 March or 21 March, based on accurate astronomical calculations. This year, the event will be celebrated on Wednesday, 20 March, by many people worldwide.
Nowruz, also known as Navroz, is of huge importance to the people of the Parsi community across the world. It is believed that the day has been observed for the past 3000 years. On this auspicious occasion, people clean and decorate their homes, wear new clothes, and visit temples to start everything on a positive note. They also spend time with their families.
Here are some Nowruz 2024 wishes, quotes, greetings, and images you can send to your loved ones at the beginning of the day to usher in the Persian New Year. Be a part of their celebrations and happiness by wishing them.
Happy Nowruz 2024: Wishes
May this new year bring lots of happiness to you and your loved ones. Happy Navroz to you!
Wishing you and your family a joyful Nowruz! May the upcoming year bring you happiness, health, prosperity, and good luck.
Happy Nowruz! May this occasion mark the beginning of new opportunities and the fulfilment of your desires. Here's to a year filled with success and positive news.
Happy Nowruz 2024! I hope the next year brings you happiness, new opportunities, a sense of satisfaction, and a renewed sense of purpose. All the best to you for the coming year.
May the next year lead you to the path of glory with your endeavours, and may your life be filled with success. May this Parsi New Year bring you joy.
Happy Navroz 2024: Greetings
Praying for you and your family's good health, prosperity and well-being. May you all have a wonderful and memorable year ahead. Navroz Mubarak 2024!
Sending warm wishes for a Happy Nowruz to you and your loved ones. May the year ahead bring joy and prosperity in abundance.
This Nowruz may love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience and good fortune be by your side. Happy New Year to you.
Let the festivities begin! Happy Nowruz to everyone celebrating it! May this Parsi New Year bring boundless happiness and joy to your life.
Navroz Mubarak! May the Navroz magic fill your life with joy, prosperity, and positivity for the upcoming year. I hope your Navroz is filled with success and happiness.
Nowruz comes in a rainbow of colours, and we hope you use them all to paint your lives with happiness, prosperity, and joy. Wishing everybody a colourful Navroz.
Happy Nowruz 2024: Quotes
May all the good news, prosperity, and happiness follow you this year. Happy Navroz to you and your family.
Nowruz Mubarak. Praying that God grants you and your family all the joy and happiness in the world this year.
May the Nowruz magic bring you joy, success, and health in the coming year. I wish you all the best for everything you do. Happy Parsi New Year 2024!
Happy Nowruz to all my Persian friends and their loved ones! I hope you have a great time and celebrate the day with your family.
May God bless you with health, peace, and prosperity this year. Happy New Year to you and your family. May you be happy always.
