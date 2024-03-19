Happy Nowruz 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Images and Persian New Year Status

Nowruz celebrates the Persian New Year, which marks the beginning of spring and the first day of the Iranian calendar. It is important to note that the word 'Nowruz' is a combination of two words, where 'now' means new and 'ruz' means day. The Persian New Year is usually celebrated on 20 March or 21 March, based on accurate astronomical calculations. This year, the event will be celebrated on Wednesday, 20 March, by many people worldwide.

Nowruz, also known as Navroz, is of huge importance to the people of the Parsi community across the world. It is believed that the day has been observed for the past 3000 years. On this auspicious occasion, people clean and decorate their homes, wear new clothes, and visit temples to start everything on a positive note. They also spend time with their families.