Holi 2024: 7 Tips To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Holi

Holi is a festival of colors and it is an annual celebration in India. People play with Gulaal and water colors and enjoy the festivals. Holi is a festival enjoyed by several people but often we forget that our fun and celebration can have a negative impact on the environment and animals around us. It is our responsibility to make sure that we protect the environment and do not harm the dogs on the road. We should make smart choices that does not have any negative impact. Have a look at the tips and tricks to have a eco-friendly Holi celebration.
1. Avoiding Harmful Colors
The essence of the festival is the Holi colors, and so it is the primary component of the festival. But the chemical colors manufactured in the market affect our skin and the environment. The natural and organic colors derived from flowers and plants act as an eco friendly alternative of using colors on Holi. Additionally, organic colors can be easily washed away and they do not harm the skin.
2. Avoiding plastics and balloons
Tons of plastic water balloons are used in Holi. Though it is a fun way of celebrating Holi but is not eco friendly. The water balloons don't leave a positive impact and cause pollution. It is not recommended to use plastic balloons on Holi. So the eco friendly alternative is instead having fun with plastic water balloons, play special games and develop interesting ideas playing Hide & Seek with a Holi twist.
3. Managing the use of water
Playing Holi without water, and to some extent, it makes sense. You can play Holi with water provided by effectively managing the same. You can play Holi with water in a space where the plants use the water. Additionally, you can use organic colors with the water where it won’t cause any problems if the water is soaked in by the roots. This is one of the best ways to celebrate eco friendly Holi for today's generation.
4. Avoid chemically-harmful products
Tons of chemically harmful products are being distributed during Holi which include metallic paste, dry colors, and more. This affects your health, the environment, and the animals as well. The solution to this is avoid these using these products and to use the eco friendly alternatives.
5. Use eco friendly puja items
Festivals in India are incomplete without praying to God and indulging in spiritual prayers. There are many ways as to how to celebrate eco friendly Holi by using eco friendly pooja items. This includes wooden pooja thali, Vadic Dhoop Bhatti, incense sticks, and more. This Holi, ensure praying in an eco friendly and sustainable manner. Many other eco friendly products, eco friendly gifts, and gift hampers are available online and in markets.
6. Holi Bonfire Made Easy
Instead of using wood by chopping off the trees, one can burn eco-friendly waste for Holi bonfire which will not create pollution. Using ingredients like cow-dung cakes, coconut waste and camphor to light up proves to be eco friendly. This Holi festival one must pledge to protect trees and have a greener environment.
7. Protect Animals
People involve animals during festivities many time. Holi festival is fun but one must ensure not getting too excited and applying colours on animals and spraying water on them which is not at all required. We should love animals; so stay away from harmful behaviour and have an animal friendly Holi celebration.
