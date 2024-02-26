10 Leap Year Traditions and Superstitions Followed Around the World

1. Women, instead of men, can “do” the proposing

In today's modern world, women are free to propose to their partner whenever and however they want to. However, for centuries the role of proposing was solely reserved for men except on leap days when women could defy gender roles and get down on one knee for their partners.

The tradition was first conceived in Fifth century Ireland when Saint Bridget once asked Saint Patrick that women should be allowed to propose since men were too slow to do so. He then suggested that women are allowed to propose one day every four years thanks to Bridget’s convincing.

2. Women may don scarlet-hued petticoats

Proposing on an auspicious day like the leap day comes with a specific wardrobe. In Scotland, women who choose to partake in Bachelor's Day shenanigans must wear a red petticoat under their dress. The specific color is believed to capture the attention of a man and ensure great success.

3. Rejecting a leap day proposal may result in penalties

Queen Margaret of Scotland passed a law in 1288 stating that any man who refuses a leap day proposal must pay a fine anywhere between £1 to a silk gown. In addition, refusing a leap day proposal also comes with several punishments elsewhere in the world. In Denmark, men who choose to stay single must give the rejected woman 12 pairs of gloves, enough to hide the shame that she has no ring to flaunt. In Finland, the men must provide the woman with enough fabric to sew a skirt.