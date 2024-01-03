5 Common Mistakes First Time Parents Must Avoid

According to Mr. Kunal Popat, Founder of R for Rabbit, here are a few common mistakes first-time parents can avoid with a different approach.

1) Stressing over small matters: New parents experience anxiety over seemingly insignificant issues such as their infant not eating enough, sleeping too much or too little, or crying excessively. While worrying about your baby's health is normal, parents often become so overly protective of them that they unintentionally cause stress for those around them.

Approach: The best action is to let your newborn settle in with their surroundings. If you have any worries, schedule frequent check-ups with your pediatrician and seek professional advice.

2) Comparing your baby with other babies: Why did our neighbor's child learn to walk and speak so quickly while my child took longer? Comparisons of this nature cause needless worry and tension.

Approach: Understand that each child grows at their own pace and that there are no set guidelines for how a child develops. Allow yourself to relax as long as your child grows within the usual range indicated on the growth chart! Concentrate on your child's unique characteristics and changes.