Baking Bread, Weaving Silk: Women Turn Entrepreneurs in Chhattisgarh's Surguja

A new rural industrial park unit (RIPA) has been established in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district under a scheme that has been rolled out by the state government.
The Mahatma Gandhi Rural Industrial Parks scheme was launched by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in order to "create new opportunities of employment and encourage small industries of the state," according to a press release dated Tuesday, 30 May.
"Village employment sees positive impact as women and youth secure jobs, reducing migration. Surguja district witnesses government's establishment of two RIPA in every development block, fostering small industries," the press release stated.
Under the government scheme, a bakery has been set up at the Surguja district's Puhuputra Rural Industrial Park. It is being operated by a women's self-help group called Jaya Women's Group, with the help of the district administration.
"Women are preparing bakery items like bread, toast, and cream roll, which are being supplied to rural regions as well as cities," the press release said.
The group comprises ten women who have reportedly received special training on how to make bread. A machine to prepare bread has also been installed at the bakery, according to Jaya Women’s Self-Help Group member Sumitra Rajwade.
Threading the Needle
Besides the bakery, women in the village have also taken up Tussar silk thread work as part of the scheme.
"20 women are engaged in Tussar thread work here. In the first phase, a group of 10 women were given training," the press release said. "The women are producing thread of superior quality in the first phase of the training itself," it added.
The work is being done with the aid of the Silk Department. "Silk thread work helps women earn profits all the year round. In this activity, every beneficiary can earn Rs 5,000-6,500 for a minimum production of 2-2.5 kg of thread," the government said.
"It's because of the foresightedness of the Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel that women from villages are becoming entrepreneurs," Sumitra Rajwade said.
She further said that the government has placed its trust in rural women and has provided them with employment. Apart from providing permanent jobs to the women, the scheme stands to help them learn about the concept of supply chain which, in turn, helps them navigate the industry better.
