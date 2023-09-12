The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has officially announced 20,000 Junior Teachers job openings in Odisha. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the Odisha Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023 within the mentioned deadline. It is important to note that the registration form will be available on the official website - osepa.odisha.gov.in. One should know the application dates, fee, eligibility and other important details before appearing for the recruitment process. All the updates are available online.
The Odisha Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023 registration process will take place online only. As per the latest official details, the application process is set to begin on 13 September. The ones who are interested in applying for the recruitment drive should keep a close eye on the website - osepa.odisha.gov.in. All the information related to the exam will be updated soon.
One should note that the Junior Teacher recruitment drive is being held to fill approximately 20,000 openings in schools in Odisha. You can appear for the recruitment process if you apply on time so stay alert.
Odisha Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023: Details
According to the latest official details announced by the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), the ones applying for the Odisha Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023 do not have to pay any application fee.
The registration process is scheduled to take place from 13 September to 10 October, as per official details. The registration window will be closed after the last date. Interested candidates should apply online only because the authority will not accept any other forms.
Shortlisted candidates have to appear for a computer-based test if they want to get selected. More details will be available soon for concerned candidates.
The exam date, time, and centre for the Odisha Junior Teacher recruitment will be mentioned on the admit card. One should download the admit card when it is declared by the exam-conducting body.
Odisha Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023 Registration: How to Apply
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to complete the Odisha Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023 registration online:
Visit the official website - osepa.odisha.gov.in.
Tap on the link "Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023" on the homepage.
Register yourself on the website and fill out the job application form carefully.
Upload the documents and click on submit when you are done.
Download a copy of the application form for your reference.
