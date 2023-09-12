The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has officially announced 20,000 Junior Teachers job openings in Odisha. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the Odisha Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023 within the mentioned deadline. It is important to note that the registration form will be available on the official website - osepa.odisha.gov.in. One should know the application dates, fee, eligibility and other important details before appearing for the recruitment process. All the updates are available online.

The Odisha Junior Teacher Recruitment 2023 registration process will take place online only. As per the latest official details, the application process is set to begin on 13 September. The ones who are interested in applying for the recruitment drive should keep a close eye on the website - osepa.odisha.gov.in. All the information related to the exam will be updated soon.