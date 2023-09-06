The State Bank Of India (SBI) has officially invited applications for the posts of Armourers and Control Room Operators in the Clerical Cadre. As per the latest official details announced online, the SBI recruitment 2023 application process will open today, Wednesday, 6 September, for all interested candidates. You can apply for the posts on the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in. Before applying for the vacancies, one should go through the important details such as eligibility and selection process.
The SBI recruitment 2023 notification is available online for those who want to check and download it. You have to visit the official website of the bank - sbi.co.in to go through the notification. Please note that the SBI recruitment 2023 application is starting today, 6 September, for everyone. You must finish the application process by the last date.
The SBI recruitment registration process is taking place online so that interested candidates can apply. You must keep the necessary documents ready before filling out the form to avoid any delay. Verify all the personal details and then submit the application form.
SBI Recruitment 2023: Important Details
As per the latest official details announced recently, the SBI recruitment 2023 application will take place from 6 September to 10 October, on the official website of SBI. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 107 posts.
Out of the 107 vacancies, 89 posts are for the Control Room Operator in the Clerical Cadre and 18 vacancies are for the Armourers posts.
The selection process for the vacancies includes an online test of 100 marks and an interview of 25 marks. The written exam will be conducted online for all registered candidates.
The minimum age of the candidates applying for the posts should be 20 years and the maximum age should be 45 years. One should note these important details before applying online.
SBI Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply
Let's take a look at the easy steps you must follow to apply for the SBI recruitment 2023 online:
Go to the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.
Click on the career tab and find the link that states "Recruitment for the Post of Armourers (Reserved for Ex-servicemen /Ex-CAPF/AR only) & Control Room Operators in the Clerical Cadre (Reserved for Ex-servicemen/ State Fire Service Personnel/Ex-CAPF/AR only)ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/ARMOURERS/2023-24/13".
Enter the registration details and fill out the form.
Submit the SBI recruitment application form.
