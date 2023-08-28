The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is getting ready to close the registration process for IBPS PO/MT and SO Recruitment 2023 on Monday, 28 August. Candidates who have not yet applied for the recruitment process are requested to register online via the official website of IBPS – ibps.in. Interested and eligible candidates should note that the registration process is taking place online only and the window will close on 28 August. One must know the important announcements.

