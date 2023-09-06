The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) formally began the online registration for the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) recently. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to finish the JAM 2024 registration by the deadline on the official website. You have to go to the website - jam.iitm.ac.in to fill out the registration form. Verify all the details and then submit your form to avoid any problems later on. Interested candidates should be alert after registering themselves.

