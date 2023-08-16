TS TET Application Process Last Date Today: The Department of School Education Telangana will conclude the online application process for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) on 16 August 2023.
Candidates who wish to apply for the TS TET 2023 can visit the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in. The application registration process for TS TET 2023 started from 2 August.
TS TET Exam is for candidates who aspire to become teachers in primary and upper primary schools. Candidates who will qualify the TS TET Exam will be able to teach students from I to VIII classes.
TS TET 2023 Exam Date: When Will the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test Be Conducted?
The TS TET Exam 2023 will be conducted on 15 September. The examination will be held across 33 districts of the Telangana State. There will be two papers – Paper I and Paper II in the TS TET.
TS TET 2023 Exam: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree from a well recognised institution in any discipline and must have scored at least 50 percent marks in the Senior Secondary or Intermediate Examination.
Candidates applying for the TS TET Paper II must have a minimum of one year of teaching experience.
TS TET 2023 Application Fee
Candidates who wish to apply for the TS TET 2023 must note down that they have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. The TS TET application fee may be paid via debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking.
Steps To Apply for TS TET 2023
Visit the official website, tstet.cgg.gov.in.
On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for TS TET 2023.
Complete the registration process.
Login by using the required login credentials.
TS TET 2023 application form will open on the screen.
Enter all the important details.
Upload the documents, if any.
Pay the registration fee.
Check all the details carefully and submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
