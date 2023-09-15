IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 Declared: Download From ibps.in; Latest Details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam results on Thursday, 14 September. It is important to note that the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 is declared on the official website - ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the prelims exam on the scheduled date and were patiently waiting to check their scores can download the results from the website now. They should check the scores and personal details on the scorecard carefully.

