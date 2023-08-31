The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has formally declared the IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 recently for all interested candidates. One should note that the Officer Scale II and III IBPS RRB admit card download link is activated on the official website so that candidates can check it. You can find the admit card on the website - ibps.in. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the Officer Scale II and III written examination are requested to download the RRB hall tickets soon.
Concerned candidates should note that the RRB hall tickets will be available on the site only for a limited period. You have to check and download the admit cards soon if you are appearing for the exam.
IBPS RRB Admit Card for Officer Scale II and III: Updates
According to the official details announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, the IBPS RRB admit card 2023 for Officer Scale II and III can be downloaded from 30 August to 10 September.
It is important to note that the admit card portal will be deactivated after the mentioned last date so you must download it soon. Keep your registered login credentials ready while downloading the hall ticket online.
No candidate will be allowed to sit for the Officer Scale II and III written exam on the scheduled dates if they do not carry the admit card with them.
All the important dates and details are mentioned online so interested candidates who registered for the recruitment examinations can go through them and stay informed.
IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 for Officer Scale II and III exams online:
Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in.
Click on the active option that says "IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 for Officer Scale II, III" on the homepage.
Key in your login credentials and tap on submit.
Your RRB admit card will display on the screen.
Download the IBPS admit card from the website and save a copy.
