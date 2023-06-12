UPSC Prelims Result 2023 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Download Civil Services Result

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has declared the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 result on its official website. The preliminary examination was conducted on 28 May 2023 and the result has been released in a PDF file. The result will have details like the roll numbers of the qualified candidates for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023.
The candidates must know that the candidature is provisional and as per the examination rules, the selected candidates need to reapply through the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023. The Commission will announce the dates soon and candidates will have to follow the instructions for filing the DAF-I on the website. A total of 14,624 candidates have been shortlisted for the UPSC CSE Mains exam
Candidates should check the Commission's website for updates on the marks, cut-off marks, and answer keys of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023. However, these details will be made available after the results of the Civil Services Examination 2023 is announced.
The Union Public Service Commission has established a Facilitation Counter at its premises in Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi for candidates who need clarification or answers for their queries.
How to Download UPSC Prelims Result 2023?
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023'
Check your name and roll number in the PDF using 'Ctrl+f' shortcut key
You can then download and save UPSC Civil Service Prelims Result 2023 on your device
You can also take a printout for future use if need be.
