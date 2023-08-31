UPPSC PCS J Result 2022 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially announced the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service (Civil Judge Junior Division) Exam 2022 result on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared in the UPPSC PCS J Exam 2022 can download and check their interview round results on the aforementioned website by following the steps below.

According to a statement by UPPSC secretary Devi Prasad Pal, "Against 303 posts of judicial officers, 302 candidates have been declared successful." The selected candidates include 165 women, amounting to 55 percent of the selections.

Out of the top 20 positions, 15 spots have been achieved by women candidates. UPPSC declared the PCS J Exam 2022 result within 48 hours, after the interview round was concluded on 28 August.

Let us check out the UPPSC PCS J result 2022 toppers list and steps to download the result PDF below.