The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana officially declared the TS TET hall ticket 2023 recently for all registered candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam. It is important to note that the TS TET hall ticket is available on the official website - tstet.cgg.gov.in. Candidates are requested to download the hall tickets from the website soon if they want to appear for the upcoming exam. One can also go through the latest announcements stated online.
Candidates were patiently waiting for the TS TET hall ticket 2023 to be released. Now, the TS TET hall ticket download link is finally activated on the website - tstet.cgg.gov.in. It is important to note that candidates have to download the admit cards before the exam date. They will not be allowed to sit for the exam without a hall ticket.
You have to keep your login details ready before downloading the TS TET admit card otherwise you cannot access it. Please check all the details such as the exam date and time on the hall ticket after downloading it.
TS TET 2023: Exam Details
According to the latest official details, the TS TET 2023 exam is scheduled to take place on 15 September. Candidates are requested to check and download the hall tickets before the exam if they want to sit for it on the scheduled date.
The application process for the exam took place from 2 August to 16 August. All interested candidates who applied by the last date are allowed to appear for the test.
You can download the TS TET hall ticket now and check all the details before the exam. Candidates must check if there are any printing mistakes.
The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana announces all the important details on its site so that registered candidates can go through them. You should keep updating it for the latest details.
TS TET Hall Ticket 2023: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the simple steps you should follow to download the TS TET hall ticket 2023 online:
Visit the official website - tstet.cgg.gov.in.
Tap on the active link "TS TET Hall Ticket" on the homepage.
Type in your registration details and click on submit.
Your admit card will appear on the screen.
Check the details mentioned on it and download the hall ticket.
