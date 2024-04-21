KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Venue, and How To Watch Live in India

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) today, Sunday, 21 April. Cricket fans are requested to follow the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 to know the winning team. All the matches are taking place as per schedule. Both teams are gearing up to give their best in the upcoming match. Kolkata Knight Riders is ready to host the match. Cricket fans should take note of all the latest updates about the upcoming match.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has been playing well in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. With five consecutive defeats, the bottom-ranked Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is gearing up to face KKR. Cricket fans in India can either watch the IPL match at the stadium or follow the live streaming on the designated channels. Read till the end to know more.