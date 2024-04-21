KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Venue, and How To Watch Live in India

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) today, Sunday, 21 April. Cricket fans are requested to follow the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 to know the winning team. All the matches are taking place as per schedule. Both teams are gearing up to give their best in the upcoming match. Kolkata Knight Riders is ready to host the match. Cricket fans should take note of all the latest updates about the upcoming match.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has been playing well in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. With five consecutive defeats, the bottom-ranked Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is gearing up to face KKR. Cricket fans in India can either watch the IPL match at the stadium or follow the live streaming on the designated channels. Read till the end to know more.
Here are the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming details, and other updates you should note. Cricket fans should note all the latest updates to watch their favourite players in action.
When will the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 match take place?
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match will take place today, Sunday, 21 April.
It is important to note that the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 will be conducted at 3:30 pm IST. One should note the match date and time to follow it.
Where will the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 match be played?
Kolkata Knight Riders are ready to play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.
Where to watch the live broadcast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match?
You can watch the live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match on the Star Sports TV channels.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 match today?
You can watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
