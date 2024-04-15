IPL 2024: History by Hyderabad – All the Records That Were Broken in RCB vs SRH

It has only been a couple of weeks since Sunrisers Hyderabad broke the record of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s highest IPL score, but they not only replicated history on Monday (15 April), but broke their own record, and that too, at the backyard of the Bengaluru team. In match 30 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 287/3, which is the highest score in this competition.

As it rained sixes and fours at the M Chinnaswamy Stadiums, records were broken a dime a dozen. Let us have a look at all the records that have been broken today.