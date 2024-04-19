LSG vs CSK IPL Match Today: Head To Head, Playing 11, and Live Streaming Details

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash today on Friday, 19 April 2024 in the match 34 of the Indian Premier League. The game will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG is currently placed at position 6 in the IPL Points Table 2024 with 6 points, after 3 wins and 3 loses. On the other hand CSK is positioned at spot three in the table with 8 points, after 4 wins and 2 loses.

The KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants is currently on a 2 game losing streak, and would definitely try their level best to win today's game with good run rate to progress in the IPL standings table, and break the losing streak at their home ground.

On the contrary, Ruturaj Gaikwad led Chennai Super Kings won their last two games. Chennai defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs in their previous match, and also defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home.