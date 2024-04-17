IPL 2024: ‘This Seems To Be God’s Plan’: SRK’s Pep Talk at KKR’s Dressing Room

Despite Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) disappointing loss to Rajasthan Royals, franchise co-owner Shah Rukh Khan came down in support of his team and said, "this seems to be God’s plan".

Addressing KKR members and the coach Gautam Gambhir in the video shared on social media, the star Bollywood actor can be seen saying, "We did not deserve to lose; this seems to be God’s plan". He later said that "wins and losses are a part of the game, and now all the team members should focus on the next game."