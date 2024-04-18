PBKS vs MI IPL Match Today: Live Streaming, Head To Head, Playing XI & More

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash today on Thursday, 18 April 2024 in the match 33 of the Indian Premier League. This game will be played at the PCA New Stadium in Mullanpur. Both PBKS and MI have won only 2 matches out of all the 6 games played so far. PBKS is placed at position 8 in the IPL Points Table 2024 while as Mumbai Indians are located at position 9.
Both the teams would definitely try their best to win today's match so as to progress in the IP standings table. The journey of Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians has been quite faltering this season. Let us check out the PBKS vs MI IPL match date, time, venue, live streaming, head to head, playing XI and other details below.
PBKS vs MI IPL Match: Head To Head Records
Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have squared off in 31 head to head matches so far. Out of which PBKS has won 15 while as MI has been victorious in 16 matches.
PBKS vs MI IPL Match: Probable Playing XI
PBKS Predicted XI: Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, and Arshdeep Singh.
MI Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, and Gerald Coetzee.
When is the PBKS vs MI IPL Match?
The PBKS vs MI IPL Match will be played today on Thursday, 18 April 2024.
Where is the is the PBKS vs MI IPL Match?
The PBKS vs MI IPL match will be played at the PCA New Stadium in Mullanpur.
At What Time Will the PBKS vs MI IPL Match Begin?
The PBKS vs MI IPL match will start at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be held half an hour early.
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of PBKS vs MI IPL Match?
The PBKS vs MI IPL match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.
Where To Watch the Live Telecast of PBKS vs MI IPL Match?
The PBKS vs MI IPL match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
