IPL Media Rights: Digital Big Winner, Benefits Need To Reach Everyone in System

The whole franchise vs country debate could rage on but it is here to stay.

International cricket, especially bilateral series, is going to find it difficult to find broadcasters in the coming years. This deal has sort of sounded the death knell, slowly but surely for bilateral cricket worldwide. Especially the white ball bilateral cricket is going to find fewer takers. Already the number of ODI matches have gone down. With someone like former India head coach and captain Ravi Shastri calling for the reduction in T20I bilateral matches, that count is likely to go down as well.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will go to market next with their rights package for the next cycle. It will be interesting to see how they manage to entice the very same broadcasters or is there someone else in the market who might emerge.

That will be very interesting to look out for. Also, the BCCI too will be in the market very soon for their own bilateral matches, that will be one to watch out for as well.

The biggest takeaway of the broadcast deal is the obvious, that digital is the new king. Linear TV still rules the roost in India, but the way digital has earned money for the BCCI through the IPL media rights sale, it is an eye opener. The entire IPL digital rights sale grew more than 50 percent over the base price with the combined package of B and C going to Viacom18.

The TV rights sale went for just a 17 percent rise over the base price. That tells you in the coming years, digital consumption is going to increase. It also means that the executives at Viacom18 have crunched the numbers well and know something about the upcoming boom better than us.