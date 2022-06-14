IPL Media Rights: In a Historic First, Digital Rights Earnings Trump TV Revenue
The digital rights of the IPL have been sold for over Rs 23,757 crore.
In a historic first, the sale of the digital rights of the Indian Premier League have overshadowed the earnings from the TV rights.
The BCCI has sold the media rights for the next five year cycle (2023-2027) of the Indian Premier League in an e-auction, and the latest category to go under the hammer - the digital rights of an assortment of 18 non-exclusive matches – has been sold to a yet undisclosed company for Rs 33.24 crore, according to reports. The total package of 98 matches, across 5 seasons, will add another Rs 3257.52 crore to the auction tally.
The Package sold for more than 100 percent of its base price, that was set at Rs 16 crore.
While the board is yet to make an official announcement, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal confirmed the news in a Tweet.
"So digital turned out to be bigger than linear TV this season in IPL Media Rights. I would like to thank all the participants for their interest in the best “Made in India” sports property," he wrote in the Tweet.
On Tuesday, Disney Star had won the five year TV rights for the Indian Premier League (Indian subcontinent) for Rs 23,575 crore and Viacom18 bagged the digital rights (Indian subcontinent) for Rs 20,500 crore, together taking the BCCI’s earnings to Rs 43,255 crore.
However, Tuesday’s Package C bidding war now adds another Rs 3,257.52 crore to the board’s coffers. Incidentally, Viacom18 is believed to have purchased this package as well, buying rights to matches that they had already won with the purchase of Package B on Tuesday. However, this now gives Viacom18 complete monopoly of the digital rights of the Indian Premier League in the Indian subcontinent.
There is one more category left - Package D that comprises of TV and digital rights for the Rest of the World.
