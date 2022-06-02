From Vihari to Easwaran, What Were Ranji Trophy Players Doing During the IPL?

Akshdeep Nath of Uttar Pradesh, who represented Kings XI Punjab, now-defunct Gujarat Lions, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past, kept himself occupied with district tournaments this time around.

"I played one-day matches in Delhi in the past two months. Match fitness is the most important thing to be maintained, so I wanted to play games. It is good that the knockouts are happening in Bengaluru, and there will not be much heat. But it will be slightly tougher as it is not December-January like the usual Ranji calendar," he said.

Most of these district games in north India, though limited-overs, were played with the red ball.

Akshdeep had no complaints about missing the IPL as it allowed him to train wisely. "I went week by week. One week of extra running and only gymming in the next. Recovery is crucial in this phase as it is prone to cramps and injuries. I was also trying to train on green tops to prepare for the Ranji knockouts. I am sure Karnataka will go for a green top," said the middle-order batter.

Akshdeep feels anybody who gets to play the IPL should make the most of it. "Anyone who is part of it is lucky. Even if you don't play games, you learn from the best international players from their respective countries and the coaches. You can get to play games, but it may not happen all the time. Rinku Singh got a few games this time, but Priyam Garg didn't get too many. You have to use the training setups to improve as a player."

He added that the players who do not play in the IPL should not lose heart. "You have an extra 15 days of rest and two months to prepare for the next season."

Karnataka batter R Samarth, part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022, seconded Akshdeep. He learnt a lot even though he did not get a game.

"It was my first IPL, and there was a lot of learning. I got to rub shoulders with some senior players and legendary coaches," said Samarth, whose eyes are on Ranji after playing the practice game against Bengal.

He praised the SRH support staff for keeping him motivated.