IPL Media Rights: IPL Second Only to NFL; Overtakes EPL for per Match Valuation

The IPL is now only second to the NFL in America in terms of media rights. The NFL’s media rights is valued at Rs 136 crore per game, according to a 2020 Duff & Phelps comparison.

Third on the list is the most watched football league, the English Premier League where the media rights is valued at Rs 82 crore.

The Major League Baseball’s media rights were valued at Rs 75 crore with the Bundesliga (Rs 30 crore) and NBA (Rs 16 crore) wrapping up the top 6.

All the aforementioned figures are on a per-match basis. Star India had bought the complete media rights of the Indian Premier League from 2018 to 2022 for Rs 16,347.5 crore.

A total of seven companies were involved in the bidding in the online auction for the IPL media rights with Viacom18, Disney-Star, Sony, and Zee understood to be among the top bidders. This is the first time the rights are being e-auctioned since the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

“At present, a National Football League game costs a broadcaster about $17 million, which is the highest for any sports league. That’s followed by the English Premier League, at $11 million, and the Major League Baseball figure, too, is roughly the same. In the last five-year cycle, we got $9 million from one IPL game. This time, going by the present minimum base price that we have set, BCCI will get paid $12 million per IPL match. That’s a giant leap for Indian cricket on the world stage. We will be just behind NFL,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying by The Indian Express in an interview.