IPL Media Rights e-Auction: Who Are the Bidders? What's at Stake?

The Indian Premier League may have concluded, but the action – definitely not. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be conducting an e-auction on Sunday, 12 June, for media rights of the IPL for the next five years (2023-27).

This is the first time the rights are being e-auctioned since the inaugural IPL season in 2008. The process is a long one, and according to reports, the winning bids may not be announced soon.

Who are all bidding? What's at stake? Here's all you need to know.