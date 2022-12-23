IPL Auction 2023: Rs 167 Crore Spent on 80 Players in Record-Breaking Auction

A total of 80 players, 29 of whom are overseas stars, were sold in the IPL auction 2023 which took place here in Kochi today, 23 December. Franchises spent Rs 167 crores in what was an action-packed, enthralling day packed with a plethora of intense bidding wars.

Sam Curran became the most expensive player, of not solitarily this auction, but in the history of IPL, as Punjab Kings shelled Rs 18.50 crore on the English all-rounder.