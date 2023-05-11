Jennifer Bansiwal Quits TMKOC; Accuses Producer Asit Modi of Sexual Harassment

Jennifer has filed a complaint against producer Modi, project head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj, accusing them of sexual harassment at the workplace.

According to a Times of India report, sources close to the television show revealed that Jennifer had stopped shooting two months ago. Her last day of shoot was 7 March, when she had to leave the sets after "being insulted by Ramani and Bajaj," the source said.

Jennifer confirmed the news of her leaving the show to the publication. A Times of India report quoted the actor saying, "Yes, I’ve left the show. It is right that I shot my last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on March 6 this year. I had to leave the sets as I was subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr Sohil Ramani and the other executive producer, Jatin Bajaj."