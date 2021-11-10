'Super Proud': 'Taarak Mehta' Actor Munmun Dutta Shares Pics of Her New House
'My hardwork and sincerity paid off', Munmun Dutta wrote while sharing photos of her new house.
Actor Munmun Dutta aka Babita from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah bought a new house in Mumbai. She shared a series of photos of her house on Instagram. In some photos we can see the balcony decorated with Diwali lights. Munmun is seen wearing a yellow-and-pink lehenga with a sequinned blouse.
"New Home New Beginnings. Thus a late Diwali post .. Moved into my new home, in the middle of hectic shoot schedule, fell super ill , recovered.. but absolutely thrilled to start a new journey in my new home. It’s been a dream come true. Took a much needed break from social media, spent quality time with Maa and my closest people , spent a quiet Diwali with them in my own way.. Starting from ground zero without any help to reaching wherever I am today, I am super proud of myself. My hardwork and sincerity paid off and I am blessed. Hope you all had a great Diwali,” Munmun captioned the photos.
Munmun Dutta made headlines in September when rumours started doing the rounds that she has been dating co-star Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta... Later, both of them rubbished the reports.
Previously, Munmun was embroiled in a controversy for using a casteist slur in one of her videos. She had issued an apology, saying she was 'misinformed' about the meaning of the word because of 'language barrier'.
