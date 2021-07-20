Rajpal Yadav on Why He Turned Down Jethalal's Role in 'Taarak Mehta'

Rajpal Yadav has spoken about turning down the role of Jethalal in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Dilip Joshi currently plays Jethalal in the show, which will complete 13 years next week.

Speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan as to whether he has any regrets refusing the role Rajpal Yadav said, "Nahi, nahi. Jethalal ka character ki pehchaan ek achche adakaar, ek achche kalakaar ke haathon hui aur main har kirdaar ko kisi kalakaar ka kirdaar maanta hoon (No, no. The character of Jethalal is identified with a fine actor, and I believe that an artist shapes a character)".