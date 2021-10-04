Ghanshyam Nayak, Nattu Kaka of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah, Passes Away

Asit also said in a statement, “Ghanashyam Nayak and I go a long way back and our families also were related. His passing away is a loss personally to me as well as for the show. Through the years, he kept motivating and encouraging me and, he himself was very happy with the role he was playing in the show.”

Ghanshyam Nayak has been a part of several Gujarati and Hindi films, and over 300 television shows. He was also a prolific stage actor. He also starred in shows like Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Nayak also starred in Barsaat, Tere Naam, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and China Gate.