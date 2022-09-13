Silambarasan to Sudheer Babu-Starrers: Check Out This Week's South Film Releases

The romantic drama is set within the film industry. The movie stars Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty in lead roles. Sudheer plays a director who is known for his mainstream commercial movies and Krithi is an ophthalmologist who becomes his muse. While he wants to cast her in his film, her parents despise the film world. Directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali is a Telugu film which releases on 16 September.