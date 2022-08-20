‘Tamilrockerz’ Review: Great Idea But Predictable Storytelling on Film Piracy
Arun VIjay, Vani Bhojan's 'Tamilrockerz' is a semi-fictional tale on the notorious film piracy group Tamilrockers.
Tamilrockerz
‘Tamilrockerz’ Review: Great Idea But Predictable Storytelling on Film Piracy
Movie-watchers can be broadly classified into two types - the ones who look for, “ <film name> book tickets “ and the others who type “ <film name> full movie HD leaked online”.
‘Tamilrockers’ is a notorious piracy group that has become a headache for the Tamil film industry for over a decade now. Taapsee Pannu-starrer Dobaaraa is the latest film to have been leaked online by the group.
As we read more and more reports about the Tamilrockers wreaking havoc, a number of questions run through our minds: Who are the minds behind this group? How do they get access to big budget films and leak them before they even release? How are the government and the Tamil cinema councils tackling this menace? How does Tamilrockers maintain anonymity and still make money? Despite advanced technology, how are they still on the loose? What is the impact of this piracy on the entertainment industry?
Sony Liv’s latest series Tamilrockerz tries to answer these questions through a semi-fictional story.
The show revolves around a cop (Arun Vijay) and cyber forensic experts (Vani Bhojan, Vinodhini Vaidynathan among others), who are fighting to prevent a highly-anticipated movie from being leaked before its theatrical release.
With a caricaturish take on nepotism, the series delves into the culture of star-worshiping and fandom.
Tamilrockerz is a bold attempt in showcasing an insider’s view of the dark side of the cinema industry. It succeeds in capturing the after-effects of digital piracy and how it affects both the big and small fish.
Arun Vijay's acting is earnest and commendable. Also, Marimuthu and MS Bhaskar, who plays a failed producer, deliver applause-worthy performances despite their short screen time.
While trying to reason why people watch pirated content, the show also tries to make a point about the 'middle-class mentality, which can be true to an extent. However, what does not sit well is the stereotyping of the fans’ looks and the slang.
In addition, referring to a section of the audience as A-class and generalising that they don’t look for pirated videos online is like the popular Tamil phrase 'Vellaiyairukavan poi solla maatan' (Fair-skinned people never lie). Sometimes it isn’t always about affordability, it's also about the easy access to pirated copies.
It is quite surprising how a director like Arivazhagan, who is known for his engaging thrillers like Eeram and Kuttram 23, has dealt with Tamilrockerz despite the screenplay being flimsy. It feeds your curiosity but not to an extent that you feel invested in the story. The series has a brilliant premise and a great cast, but it seems to have wobbled somewhere between ideation and execution.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and movie-reviews
Topics: Entertainment Tamil Films Arun Vijay
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.