‘Captain’ Review: Arya’s Army Fights Calmly Against Alien-Like-Creatures

(Alert: This review contains spoilers)

Shakti Soundar Rajan’s Captain has Radhakrishnan Parthiban’s Iravin Nizhal syndrome. Both, in the good and the bad way. The two allured the audience with their innovative ideas even before their release.

For instance, Iravin Nizhal was marketed as the world’s first single-shot, non-linear film and Captain is called Tamil Cinema’s first creature-based feature. That’s good but beyond this conceptual novelty, the films lack the strength to give an immersive experience to the audience.

The story revolves around Indian army Captain Vetri Selvan (Arya) and his team who are tasked to enter a restricted area in a forest called ‘Sector 42’ and unravel the mystery around the inexplicable deaths of previous teams that had visited the site. The team, along with Keerthi (Simran), a research scientist discovers that Minotaur (alien-like creatures) is the reason behind the mishap and they are on a mission to destroy them. Will they put up a brave fight? Or will they succumb to the extraterrestrials?