'Veetla Vishesham' Review : RJ Balaji's Progressive and Hilarious Drama Clicks

Amidst the sea of Pan Indian films, here is Veetla Vishesham, a refreshing Tamil remake of Badhaai Ho customized with local humour and sensibilities.

Backed by Boney Kapoor and presented by Zee Studios & Bayview Projects In Association with Romeo Pictures, Veetla Vishesham is co-directed by the lead RJ Balaji with NJ Saravanan. The duo are known for the 2020 Nayanthara-starrer Mookuthi Amman.

The story revolves around a pregnant couple, Unnikrishnan (Sathyaraj) and his wife Krishnaveni (Urvashi) who are in their mid 50's. The film delves into the complexities and the judgements that they face right from their families to strangers, and how it impacts their personal and social lives.

RJ Balaji plays their elder son Elango, reprising the role of Ayushmann Khurrana from the original, along with Sowmya (Aparna Balamurali) as his love interest, Anirudh (Visvesh), his younger brother and Ammulu (KPAC Lalitha), his grandmother.