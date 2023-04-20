Pamela Chopra, Yash Chopra's wife, passed away on 20 April due to age-related illness. The playback singer was known for singing in films like Kabhi Kabhie, Noorie, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Mujhse Dosti Karoge!. Chopra was also a writer, producer and costume designer in her own right.

Here are some lesser-known facts about Pamela Chopra, who greatly impacted Yah Chopra's legacy: