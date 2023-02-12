ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's 'DDLJ' Re-Release Mints ₹10 Lakh Ahead of Valentine's Day

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' re-released in theatres on 10 February.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's romantic cult classic Diwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), which was re-released in theatres on 10 February, has already collected Rs 10 lakh at the box office ahead of Valentine's Day. The Aditya Chopra directorial, which first hit the silver screen in 1995, has been the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, DDLJ earned Rs 2.50 lakh in three chains on Friday,10 February, followed by a 300 percent jump on Saturday, 11 February, which brought in Rs 10 lakh. The anticipated revenue for 11 February is likewise in the Rs 10-lakh range, bringing the three-day weekend total to Rs 22.50 lakh.

According to Yash Raj Films, DDLJ was released in 37 cities across India, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Faridabad, Dehradun, Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Chennai, and Vellore, among others.

As per reports, DDLJ will aim for a total revenue of Rs 60 lakh over the course of its seven-day run in theatres, which is astronomically high for a 1995 movie.

