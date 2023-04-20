Yash Chopra's Wife Pamela Chopra Passes Away; YRF Issues Statement

Legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra passed away on 20 April. As per reports, Pamela Chopra passed away due to age-related illnesses. She was reportedly admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital for the past 15 days.

Yash Raj Films issued a statement, requesting everyone to give them privacy. "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11am in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection".