Ustad Zakir Hussain Bids Farewell to Late Pt Shivkumar Sharma; Pic Goes Viral

Several netizens tweeted that they will miss Ustad Zakir Husaain and Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's 'jugalbandi'

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's demise was the end of an era in the music industry. Several tributes poured in for the santoor maestro but the pictures of Ustad Zakir Hussain during Sharma's funeral proceedings have captured netizens' attention.

One is a photo of Hussain acting as the pallbearer for Sharma's mortal remains and another is of the former standing alone by the funeral pyre. One user wrote, "Ustad Zakir Hussain at Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's funeral, sending off a friend of many decades. Together they created magic on stage on numerous occasions. Never seen a more poignant photograph."

Another user shared a vintage picture of the two legends and wrote, "They really go back a long way! This is in the 70s!" Pandit Sharma and Ustad Hussain would often collaborate for performances across the country.

"This is an end of an era! Ustad Zakir Hussain bidding his long old friend and Jugalbandi partner his last goodbye. I remember evenings when these two mesmerized thousands with their music and Jugalbandi!" a tweet read.

Another user posted, "Beyond religion there is a world where love and friendship persist!"

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Several celebrities including Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ila Arun paid their last respects to Pandit Sharma. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma had reportedly been suffering from kidney-related ailments and passed away on 10 May after a cardiac arrest.

