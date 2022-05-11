ADVERTISEMENT
Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana, Javed Akhtar Attend Pt Shivkumar Sharma's Funeral
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away on Tuesday due to a cardiac arrest.
Santoor legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest. A number of celebrities paid their last respects on Wednesday. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Zakir Hussain and others attended his funeral.
Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's body was kept at his Pali Hill home on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the body was shifted to the Abhijit Cooperative Housing Society in Juhu for "public darshan" till 1 pm.
