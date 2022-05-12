‘Kashmir of My Childhood’: Pt Shivkumar Sharma’s Music Is My Home

I had at least 10 audio cassettes of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma’s music. That was all I could lay my hands on in Jammu and Delhi. But those 10 cassettes gave me company for seven years. Panditji’s music healed me. Even today, I go back to Panditji’s santoor every now and then.

At one point, I wanted to learn santoor. But I chose to learn flute instead. santoor was way too expensive for me.