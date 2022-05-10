'The End of an Era': Celebrities Condole Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's Demise

Music composer and santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away reportedly due to cardiac arrest. Several celebrities including Shreya Ghosal, Nimrat Kaur, and Kajol took to social media to express their condolences.

Sharma has composed music for some Bollywood films as well including Darr, Silsila, and Chandni.

"Very sad to know that the great Padma Vibhushan Pandit #ShivkumarSharma ji has left us for his heavenly abode. It’s the end of an era. My deepest condolences to his family," Shreya Ghoshal wrote.