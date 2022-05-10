ADVERTISEMENT

'The End of an Era': Celebrities Condole Pandit Shivkumar Sharma's Demise

Shreya Ghosal, Kajol, Amjad Ali Khan and others express their grief at Shivkumar Sharma's passing.

Music composer and santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away reportedly due to cardiac arrest. Several celebrities including Shreya Ghosal, Nimrat Kaur, and Kajol took to social media to express their condolences.

Sharma has composed music for some Bollywood films as well including Darr, Silsila, and Chandni.

"Very sad to know that the great Padma Vibhushan Pandit #ShivkumarSharma ji has left us for his heavenly abode. It’s the end of an era. My deepest condolences to his family," Shreya Ghoshal wrote.

Sarod legend Amjad Ali Khan shared, "The passing away of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharmaji marks the end of an era. He was the pioneer of Santoor and his contribution is unparalleled. For me, it’s a personal loss and I will miss him no end. May his soul rest in peace. His music lives on forever! Om Shanti."

Here are some other reactions:

