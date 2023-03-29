Pics: A Peek Into Karan Johar's New Bachelor Pad, Designed by Gauri Khan

Taking to Instagram on 29 March, Karan shared some photos of his place along with a portion of his and Gauri's interview with Architectural Digest India. He began his caption with Gauri's quote from the interview: "This home is bespoke; it's one of a kind. It is designed to reflect who Karan is: glamorous, fun, and also a little over the top. It's not a space that can be imitated."

Architectural Digest India further described the filmmaker's house in the caption and added, "Knowing Karan's largesse and his love for entertaining, Gauri wanted the home to serve as a seamless extension of his personality, where guests could make themselves comfortable from the get-go. The main entryway wall is clad in a dramatic, fluted, black-and-white "panda" marble that lines the passageway into a light-filled living room, the tall, arched French windows open onto a serene terrace—Karan's favourite spot—dotted with tropical plants, where he can enjoy his coffee."

Highlighting some personal favourites from the renovation, the magazine further stated, "Both Karan and Gauri also admit to an affinity for the powder room—during the day, the sunlight filters in, reflecting off the glossy surfaces—which Khan accented with a statement turbine light, a vanity with marble horse-head detail, and a forest-green wall."

"While Gauri has used a medley of richer tones for the public areas, for Karan's private spaces—his dressing room, bedroom, and bathroom—she adopted a softer palette of beiges, muted metal tones, and wooden herringbone floors, while still keeping some distinctive threads to tie in the entire design story."

Here's a glimpse of Karan's new bachelor pad: