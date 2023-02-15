'Finally My Best Friend Has a Face': Karan Johar Reviews Netflix's The Romantics

Karan started by writing, "Binge watched #theromantics on @netflix_in by @smritimundhra for my alma mater @yrf…. I realised the purity, the innocence and the conviction we all collectively had…is so lost today for most of us…. Yash Chopra is not just a legend of romance … a connoisseur of chiffon, music and beauty… a maestro of musicals… he was also a pillar of belief and conviction… is there any conviction left today? We are burdened by media commentary… box office opening analytics, research engines ( all probably relevant to the technology and times) but where did good old fashioned conviction vanish…. The rom doc reminds us of the past that seemed so organic and heartfelt…. Makes me want to go back to that zone of filmmaking …..".

Karan added how the YRF story is deeply inspirational. "I am so deeply inspired by the YRF story… it’s origin and it’s journey…. Having learnt everything I know from the corridors of the studio I stand blessed and watching The Romantics made me so self aware … of my strengths and my failings…. Thank you @smritimundhra for weaving a narrative out of the archives and actually making an audience go through the many emotional beats through the 4 episodes…just brilliant!"