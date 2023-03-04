Gauri Khan Celebrates as Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' Breaks Baahubali 2's Record
Globally, Pathaan has earned Rs 1026 crore.
Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, has been breaking record after record. Even after 38 days since its release it's still pulling audience to the theatres. As per reports on its sixth Friday, Pathaan managed to earn Rs 1.20 crore at the box office. With this, the film’s net box office collection in India came to Rs 528.89 crore.
Globally, the film has earned Rs 1026 crore. Yash Raj Films, which has produced Pathaan, shared its overall collection. Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan celebrated the film's success on social media as she wrote, "Record breaking streak… #Pathaan".
On Friday, reports stated that the film has become the highest - earning Hindi movie, a record previously held by the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali The Conclusion, with Rs 510.99 crore. Pathaan hit theatres on 25 January this year.
Topics: Gauri Khan Shah Rukh Khan Baahubali 2
